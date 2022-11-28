Watch Now
Two Bubba's 33 locations to donate day's profits to Colorado Healing Fund

Jack Dempsey/AP
A makeshift display of bouquets of flowers are on display on a corner near the site of a weekend mass shooting at a gay bar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 15:48:25-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two Bubba's 33 locations will be donating 100% of the profits to the Colorado Healing Fund to help victims and families of the Club Q mass shooting.

The Colorado Springs location, 5807 Constitution Ave., and the Aurora location, 2270 S. Parker Road will donate their profits on Nov. 30.

The location in Colorado Springs will be open from 11:00 a.m. to midnight, while the Aurora location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For additional information about the fund, please visit their website.
____

