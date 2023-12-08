Two brands of stainless steel children's cups were recalled due to a violation of the federal lead content ban

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled two brands of stainless steel children's cup sets.

According to the CPSC, both stainless steel cups violate the federal lead content bans. While both cups are from different brands each has an accessible solder bead that exceeds the levels under the ban.

The CPSC, says that around 84,000 units of Tiblue 8 oz and 12 oz children's cups have been recalled. The cups should stop being used immediately and the CPSC is recommending you reach out to recall@tiblueonline.com or online and click on the "Recall" button at the top of the page for more information on how to get a refund.

The other brand of stainless steel cups recalled are from Klickpick Home. Around 3,600 8 oz and 12 oz children's cups were recalled for the same lead content concerns. In addition, the lids of the cups can crack and break causing sharp edges posing laceration and choking risk.

If you have a Klickpick Home cup you should reach out to Klickpickband@gmail.com or online at their Amazon storefront for a refund.

Both products were sold exclusively at Amazon. The Tiblue cups sold on Amazon from August 2021 through July 2023 for around $20. The Klickpick Home cups sold between March 2023 and September 2023 for about $20 for a set of two and $30 for a set of four.

Amazon and the cup manufacturers will be reaching out to each purchaser directly about the recall as well.

