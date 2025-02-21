Two blocks of Main Street in Cañon City evacuated for gas leak Friday afternoon

CAÑON CITY — Atmos Energy and the Cañon City Fire Protection District evacuated two city blocks along Main Street Friday afternoon.

The fire protection district says Main Street was evacuated between 3rd to 5th Street out of safety.

So far, there are no injuries to report from the scene. According to the protection district, the leak is a result of a contractor striking an underground natural gas line.

According to Atmos energy, the evacuation will be in place for "hours."

