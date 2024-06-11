Two arrested following alleged kidnapping says Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people are said to be recovering at the hospital with injuries following a kidnapping.

Details about the incident are limited, but according to the Colorado Springs Police Blotter, officers were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. Monday morning to a local hospital.

When the officers arrived they found one of the victims recovering from serious injuries, and that person told police they had escaped an apartment after being taken there at gunpoint.

According to officers, the person at the hospital had said there was a second victim who was not with them when officers arrived. Later, those officers were able to find the victim, who confirmed what the person at the hospital said.

Officers believe the two were held at the apartment, which appears to be in the area of the 2500 block of the Hancock Expressway, and were "assaulted in an apartment for a period of time".

Police were able to develop leads that led to the arrest of Linda Guest and Joseary Arizmendi for kidnapping and related charges.

No other details about the case have been released at this time. News5 is working to gather more information and documentation about the arrests and hopes to provide an update once more is learned.

