Two arrested at overnight shooting scene on unrelated warrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting on the southeast side of the city. It happened at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday along Edison Avenue near the intersection of Platte Avenue and Wooten Road.

While officers were at the scene, dispatchers reported that the victim had been dropped off at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound which officers describe as non-life-threatening.

A group of people later arrived at the Edison Avenue scene and officers detained three of them. Two of the individuals had open arrest warrants from unrelated cases and were taken into custody. One had a magazine for a handgun in their pocket. Officers later found the gun in the trunk of a vehicle.

Investigators also discovered the victim had an open warrant for his arrest from an unrelated case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

