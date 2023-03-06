Two adults found dead at Old Colorado City apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating the deaths of two adults who were found at an apartment complex in Old Colorado City on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in for a report of a shooting at The Knolls at Sweetgrass off 17th street. Both adults were deceased when officers arrived.

CSPD says there was no active threat to the public after the shooting and they were not looking for suspects.

However, the incident is still considered an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-8477, if you wish to remain anonymous.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.