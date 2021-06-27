Twelve new pickleball courts are now open to the public at Bear Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Parks and the Pikes Peak Pickleball Association have paired up to place twelve brand-new pickleball courts right here in El Paso County.

With the help of Pikes Peak Pickleball Association, El Paso County Parks renovated four worn-down tennis courts to make it into these twelve brand-new pickleball courts. Pikes Peak Pickleball Association was able to give El Paso County 100,000 dollars to make this happen and an El Pomar grant for 20,000 dollars was also used for funding this big project.

“It’s been a team effort for sure. We started back in 2019, planning this project, and with our partner, Pikes Peak Pickleball Association, and El Pomar, has provided funding as well. It’s a great team effort to get this done,” said Joe Johnson/ Pikes Peak Pickleball Association President.

People are excited for a new outdoor activity.

“It’s an awesome sport. We have over 1,300 members in our association right now. We offer free lessons. Pickleball is a combination of badminton, Ping-Pong, and table tennis all in one court,” said Brian Bobeck, Park Operations Division Manager.

The courts will allow those in the community to get active and play pickleball. Now, all twelve courts are open to the public for play. However, down the road, El Paso County will be taking reservations for the courts to be used for larger events. For more information on pickleball, visit here.