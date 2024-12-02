Watch Now
Twain Elementary School on secure perimeter following shooting near school

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officials with Colorado Springs School District 11 have confirmed Twain Elementary School is on a secure perimeter following a nearby shooting.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they responded to 1219 Kingsley Drive where two people were injured at least one of those people was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The call came in around 1:34 p.m. At this time, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing situation and News5 has a crew one the way to the scene. We will update this article as more information is learned.

