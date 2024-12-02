Twain Elementary School on secure perimeter following shooting near school

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officials with Colorado Springs School District 11 have confirmed Twain Elementary School is on a secure perimeter following a nearby shooting.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they responded to 1219 Kingsley Drive where two people were injured at least one of those people was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The call came in around 1:34 p.m. At this time, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.
This is a developing situation and News5 has a crew one the way to the scene. We will update this article as more information is learned.
___
CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl
A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.