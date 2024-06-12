Tutt Blvd Expansion Project Begins, Bringing Accessibility and Improving Traffic Flow, Says The City

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The city of Colorado Springs says the main focus of this project is to widen Tutt Blvd. to two lanes in each direction. Crews will also be improving the sidewalks and curbs as well as drainage.

Starting today, if you need to go north on Tutt from Dublin- go east to Black Forest Road, and take that north. Then go west on Wolf Ridge Road to Tutt. Same streets for the detour if you're headed south on Tutt. You'll be detoured to Wolf Ridge Road… take that to Black Forest Road, then go south to Dublin.

I talked with Ryan Phipps with the city of Colorado Springs who says this work is essential to improve traffic flow in the area. “They don’t have a sidewalk currently to get down to you know the bird called the corner station and you know the shopping area they’re at Dublin so this is will really provide for one better roadway, safety, and capacity in that section but then also kind of that note non-motorized facilities as well. It just makes it better in a more urbanized neighborhood type of setting.”

This is already a very busy part of town, so you do need to expect some delays in the area. The city says the project should last for six weeks. It's funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax.

