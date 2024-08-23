Tutt Blvd and Barnes Rd intersection reopens after crash Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Friday morning, the intersection of Tutt Blvd and Barnes Rd closed due to a crash involving a car and a few motorcycles.

At this time it is uncertain how many motorcycles were involved, but a Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson says it involved "two or three" bikes.

According to a CSPD spokesperson, there is at least one person with minor injuries as a result of this crash.

Southbound Tutt Blvd is being diverted to eastbound Barnes Rd. Expect some delays.

As of 9:23 a.m., the intersection has reopened to traffic.

