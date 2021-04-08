Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for slain Boulder Officer Eric Talley's family

BOULDER, Colo. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage for the family of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting on March 22.

The foundation made the announcement Tuesday and was able to tell Talley's family that through the foundation's Fallen First Responder Home Program, they would never have to make another mortgage payment on their home.

The program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed while on duty.

"We want to thank everyone for their generosity during Holy Week," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. "People from coast to coast came together to ensure this hero’s family can stay in the home they shared forever.”

READ MORE: Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley remembered as hard-working, charismatic family man, officer

In total, 10 people were killed when a suspect opened fire at a King Soopers on the afternoon of March 22. In the wake of the mass shooting, the Colorado Healing Fund has received millions in donations to help those impacted by the events of that day.

Talley was a husband and father to seven children. He joined the Boulder Police Department when he was 40 after quitting his IT job. He was a devout Catholic and was described during a memorial service as a kind, energetic, brave man of integrity and faith.

Talley was the first officer to arrive at the scene of the shooting on March 22. He died “heroically” protecting others, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and others said.

READ MORE: Denver7's Boulder King Soopers shooting coverage

To learn more about Tunnel to Towers or donate, click here. The foundation has spent more than $250 million to honor and support first responders and their families.

Authorities wrapped up their investigation at the scene of the shooting on Monday. The shooting suspect's next court date is set for May 25.