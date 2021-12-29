Tumbleweed problem continues in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is on the tail end of its tumbleweed takedown. Public Works crews have been cleaning up the plants since the December 15 wind storm.

The city says there are a few spots left to clear out, most of them are on the south side of Pueblo.

Crews expect to be done with the project by next week.

If you need more information on getting tumbleweeds out of your neighborhood the city recommends checking out the City of Pueblo website or to contact Pueblo Public Works.

