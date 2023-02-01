Try-it-Tuesday: Elementary school students taste-test brussel sprouts for the first time

COLORADO SPRINGS— Some Monument School District 38 Prairie Elementary School parents make and bring in food most students never had before. They call it Try-it-Tuesdays. Every month, students can say yes to new foods.

"Me and my friends made a vow, every Try-it-Tuesday, we'd always try it," said fifth-grader Miles. "I'm not that much of a picky eater."

Many students go back for seconds and even take a recipe card home.

"I feel like then I can open up more to more foods than just like a little food group," said fifth-grader Cora.

"It's all about showing them healthy foods can taste good too," said one volunteer parent Brooke Distefano. "Parents cook what's easy and what they know they'll eat but I think a lot of parents don't realize that kids will eat vegetables if you put a little effort into it."

When there's no snow on the ground, parent volunteers use the school's garden.

"I think the more we do it, the more excited they are to try new things," said a volunteer parent Pam Cooley.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.