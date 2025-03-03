Trump Administration's Plan to Lower Egg Prices: What It Means for Your Grocery Bill

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you've been grocery shopping recently, you've likely felt the rising cost of eggs. Prices have surged by more than 230% since 2021, frustrating many shoppers.

President Donald Trump and his administration are taking action with a strategy to reduce egg prices. This strategy includes an investment of up to $1 billion to combat avian flu.

Avian flu has caused widespread outbreaks among poultry populations, leading to shortages of eggs and driving prices higher.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is implementing several measures to address the issue, including enhanced biosecurity protocols, financial relief for farmers, vaccines, and new regulations designed to prevent further outbreaks.

Liz Poje, a local shopper in Colorado Springs, shared her thoughts on the situation.

"I think if we were maintaining our flocks the way the rest of the world does, we wouldn’t be in this situation. I think it will work, but I think it’s too little, too late."

To address the shortage, the USDA is also working to increase egg imports from other countries. The goal is to get more eggs into U.S. markets quickly, potentially helping to lower prices.

News5 visited several grocery stores in Colorado Springs to compare egg prices:

King Soopers: $7.49

Safeway: $10.99

Sprouts: $4.49

Walmart: $5.54

When Will Prices Drop?

Although these efforts are expected to help stabilize the egg market, officials say it could take several months before prices begin to drop.

While it is difficult to predict an exact timeline, shoppers may begin to see a reduction in egg prices as these measures take place in the following months.





Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range In the latest Colorado collared wolf activity map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the state’s gray wolves have greatly expanded their footprint compared to a month ago. Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.