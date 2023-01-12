Truck spills 200 gallons of oil near Garden of the Gods and Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working on a hazmat situation near Garden of the Gods and Nevada Ave.

According to CSPD, a truck 'spilled 200 gallons of used oil. Heavy traffic can be expected in the area as Garden of the Gods is down to one lane in both east and westbound directions.

CSPD has advised anyone in the area who may have saw the incident as it occurred to call dispatch at (719)-444-7000.

