Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Trooper search canyon near Cave of the Winds after wreck car discovered

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:46 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 16:49:31-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado State Troopers are searching an area near the Cave of the Winds after a wrecked car was reported in the bottom of Williams Canyon Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the area a few minutes before 1:00 p.m.

The wrecked vehicle appears to be abandoned. There are no reports of injuries at this time and troopers are planning to fly a drone near the wrecked vehicle to check to see if anyone was ejected.

News 5 has a crew en route and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News5 App Streaming - small

KOAA News5 Streaming