Trooper search canyon near Cave of the Winds after wreck car discovered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado State Troopers are searching an area near the Cave of the Winds after a wrecked car was reported in the bottom of Williams Canyon Saturday afternoon. Authorities were called to the area a few minutes before 1:00 p.m.

The wrecked vehicle appears to be abandoned. There are no reports of injuries at this time and troopers are planning to fly a drone near the wrecked vehicle to check to see if anyone was ejected.

