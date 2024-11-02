Trinidad woman gives 1,000 pounds of pop tabs to Ronald McDonald House

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman from Trinidad donated 1,000 pounds of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Colorado Springs Friday to help the non-profit raise money.

It's worth about $500. Donna Leonetti has been collecting pop tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House for many years. The house then takes those tabs to the recycling center for money.

Leonetti posted on Facebook about trying to get 1,000 pounds of pop tabs this year to donate, and people from Trinidad and beyond stepped up to help her meet the goal.

"I thought last year when I took 850 pounds, I don't know if we can do 1,000," said Leonetti. "But it seems like the more we publish it, the more on Facebook, people are just donating like crazy."

She says her goal next year is to donate 1,100 pounds of pop tabs.

