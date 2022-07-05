Trinidad woman arrested after spraying crowd with pepper spray

TRINIDAD, CO — A woman in Trinidad was arrested after spraying pepper spray into a crowd.

At approximately 9:19 p.m. on July 4, police in Trinidad were dispatched to the Central Park Baseball Stadium for a report of pepper spray being sprayed in a crowd.

Officials located several individuals who were suffering from the effects of pepper spray.

Officers contacted the woman responsible for spraying the crowd and later identified her as Korie Howlett.

Howlett stated that she had a can of bear deterrent to defend herself against an ex-boyfriend.

Officers noted an alcoholic beverage that could be smelled on Howlett's breath and it appeared that she was under the influence.

Witnesses said Howlett had been shouting obscenities at the firework display and several people asked that she leave. When Howlett wouldn't stop, multiple people tried to approach her to ask that she leave and that is when she began spraying people.

Multiple people were exposed but were not able to give a statement or they left prior to speaking with officers.

Howlett was placed at the Las Animas County Detention Center on one count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, five counts of Assault in the Third Degree, one count of Child Abuse, and Disorderly Conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trinidad Police Department at (719) 846-4441.

_____

