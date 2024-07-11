Trinidad Lake to ban motorized boating from July 16-17

TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Lake State Park will be closing the reservoir to motorized boats from July 16-17 to make space for the installation of a new boat dock.
Hard-launched boats without a motor, including belly boats, kayaks, canoes and paddleboats will still be allowed on the water.
Boat inspections for aquatic nuisance species (ANS) will also be unavailable at that time.
The lake will reopen for motorized boat users and inspections on Thursday, July 18.
All other park activities will take place like normal.
