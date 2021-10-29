Trick-or-Treating this weekend? Here are some tips on how to keep your child safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — Trick-or-Treating is underway this weekend in Southern Colorado and we want to make sure you’re equipped to keep your child safe this spooky season.

Halloween is a time for candy and fun but it’s also important to teach your child how to be aware of their surroundings. I spoke with crime prevention officer, Chris Ausec, who says it’s best to be prepared when trick-or-treating.

Being in a well-lit neighborhood is key, but even before you leave the door, parents should do a costume check. Officer Ausec says Halloween safety all starts with a safe costume. He says to make sure their costume isn’t too long, to avoid tripping, especially in the case of needing to run in an emergency. A well-fitted costume is best. And there are other steps parents can take to protect their children this spooky season.

“Ideally they’d like to stick with face paint as opposed to a mask so that way they can see their surroundings, and when they go outside, they want to have some sort of flashlight, or glow stick, something that signals to drivers in case they go in the middle of the street,” Hey, there is a kid here,” said Ausic.

“When it comes to food allergies or just someone tampering with candy, you want to make sure as a responsible adult, once you get home with the candy, you want to inspect it, if there’s anything in there that they’re allergic to, you want to take that out obviously, if there’s anything that’s been tampered with or it’s open or damaged in any way, just get rid of that candy and let them have the rest.”

He says younger children should always have an adult with them. It’s also important that parents go over a plan with their child before leaving the door. Rules such as, “Don’t cross the street with the exception of crosswalks, and most importantly, never approach a dark house that isn’t well lit.”

Officer Ausec says to make sure your child is aware to never enter someone’s home who is offering candy.