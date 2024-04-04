TRICARE changes costs Children's millions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Changes to the reimbursement formula used by the military's TRICARE program are costing Children's Hospital Colorado millions of dollars in losses. Hospital leaders met with stakeholders who serve military families on Wednesday at the Mount Carmel Veteran's Service Center to explain the impact of the change.

The reimbursement process changed on October 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year for the federal government.

Greg Raymond, the Children's Colorado President for Southern Colorado, told the group the hospital lost an average of $2 million per month for the final three months of last year. He estimates the change will ultimately cost Children's $17 million this year.

"We are not able to absorb a $17 million loss. So, consequently, we are in the process of evaluating what that means for the clinical services that we're able to provide locally for kids," Raymond said. "And this is all kids, not just TRICARE kids, but all kids in our community."

He said approximately 70 percent of their revenue comes from the government either through Medicaid, the Child Health Plan Plus, or TRICARE. All of those funding sources pay below what the hospital bills to private insurance.

While the change in TRICARE reimbursement affects all pediatric healthcare providers nationwide, Raymond explained that Children's Colorado faces a disproportionate impact because of the large population of military families they serve.

"Children's Hospital Colorado, through our locations here in Colorado Springs as well as in Aurora, is the largest providers of pediatric benefits in the TRICARE system," Raymond said.

The reimbursement change happened through a rule change implemented by the Defense Health Agency which oversees TRICARE.

Raymond said the hospital is working closely with Congressman Doug Lamborn to try and reverse the rule. He also encouraged the group at Mt. Carmel to contact Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper for help.

"The way that we are looking to address it right now is through the National Defense Authorization Act and that would be a formal legislative action that would change the rule," Raymond said.

