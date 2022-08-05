Watch Now
Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott Fire Protection Districts to become Monument Fire District

Posted at 10:27 PM, Aug 04, 2022
MONUMENT, CO — The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District (TLMFPD) and the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District (DWFPD), have come to a contract to provide all fire and safety services under a single district.

The integration will better serve the Tri-Lakes region by merging the administrative, training, fire prevention, and support operations under one district.

As outlined by Fire Chief Andy Kovacs this integration will specifically improve:

• Increase the depth of available emergency resources
• Maximize use of current fire station locations and apparatus deployment
• Provide for more cost-effect expansion of fire stations to serve new development
• Establish uniformity in training, operations, and fire code enforcement
• Integrate operational procedures
• Increase the cost-effectiveness of legal, accounting, payroll, and medical billing services
• Improve the career opportunities for personnel

With this integration, the two former fire protection districts will now operate under the trade name Monument Fire District (MFD).
