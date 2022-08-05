Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott Fire Protection Districts to become Monument Fire District

MONUMENT, CO — The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District (TLMFPD) and the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District (DWFPD), have come to a contract to provide all fire and safety services under a single district.

The integration will better serve the Tri-Lakes region by merging the administrative, training, fire prevention, and support operations under one district.

As outlined by Fire Chief Andy Kovacs this integration will specifically improve:

• Increase the depth of available emergency resources

• Maximize use of current fire station locations and apparatus deployment

• Provide for more cost-effect expansion of fire stations to serve new development

• Establish uniformity in training, operations, and fire code enforcement

• Integrate operational procedures

• Increase the cost-effectiveness of legal, accounting, payroll, and medical billing services

• Improve the career opportunities for personnel

With this integration, the two former fire protection districts will now operate under the trade name Monument Fire District (MFD).

