Trespassing man arrested after being found with drugs and a stolen weapon on Friday

KOAA
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 08, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, June 7 around 11:15 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a person trespassing at the storage facility at 1100 N. Academy Blvd.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found and took possession of over one ounce of various narcotic drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

Equipment intended to use drugs as well as a stolen weapon were also found and confiscated.

41-year-old Adama James Brown, who has a history of felony convictions across multiple states, was arrested as a result of this investigation.

He now faces more felony charges, including:

  • Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders
  • Unlawful Distribution
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

