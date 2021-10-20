Trench collapse near Garden of the Gods Road traps one worker

COLORADO SPRINGS — A trench collapse during construction work at the 1900 Block of West Garden of the Gods road has left one worker trapped.

According to the first responders, the worker's legs are trapped but he is responsive and conscious.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department heavy rescue unit and multiple fire stations are responding to the scene.

First responders are on the scene. The Colorado Springs Fire Department heavy rescue unit and multiple stations responded to the call.

