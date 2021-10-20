Watch
Trench collapse near Garden of the Gods Road traps one worker

Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 11:55:50-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A trench collapse during construction work at the 1900 Block of West Garden of the Gods road has left one worker trapped.

According to the first responders, the worker's legs are trapped but he is responsive and conscious.

First responders are on the scene. The Colorado Springs Fire Department heavy rescue unit and multiple stations responded to the call.
