Trees of Life honors loved ones with light

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The trees outside of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum are glittering with light, honoring lives in the community that once shone so brightly.

The Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation hosted the 39th Annual Trees of Life ceremony Saturday evening. Each lighted tree shines as a tribute to loved ones who passed away this year.

One tree is covered in layers of red, white, and blue lights to specifically honor veterans.

"I think it's wonderful that we can honor those who have served and let them come and have their moment with us," said Penny Nelson, a Navy veteran and member of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.

"Sometimes you run into people that are your patient's family and that's truly special."

Guests were encouraged to purchase an ornament. Each light light on the trees one of their loved ones. Funds raised at the event support patients suffering from terminal illness.

