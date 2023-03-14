Tree pollen count medium to high already, knockout allergy symptoms before peak season

COLORADO SPRINGS— The tree pollen count is already medium to high in Colorado, according to Pollen.com. Some trees release pollen as early as mid-February, said a local allergist.

"[People are] like, 'can't be my allergies, snow's on the ground,' said Pikes Peak Allergy and Asthma allergist Dr. Nathanael Brady. "Late February into March, it really starts ramping up."

Itchy eyes, feeling stuffed up and flaring asthma can be signs you have allergies.

Taking over-the-counter allergy meds daily works best. If problems persist, seek additional help from your local allergist.

Pollen can stick to your clothes, hair and skin. Dr. Brady recommends covering up with hats, scarves and sunglasses. Also, keep your house and car windows closed.

"We like that fresh air but what's going to happen is it's going to bring all those pollen molecules in with it," said Dr. Brady.

Change your clothes after being outside and take a shower before bed, said Dr. Brady.

