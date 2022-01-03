Tree-cycling drop off sites open next weekend in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — As holiday celebrations wrap up in El Paso County, many families are dropping off their natural Christmas trees for recycling. A half dozen drop-off sites were open this weekend and will reopen next weekend in El Paso County.

For a $5 suggested donation, residents can have their tree turned into mulch by the folks at Rocky Top Resources. All of the proceeds collected from those donations will benefit Colorado Springs Youth Sports.

"It's a great place instead of leaving it out there, letting it rot in your back yard, if you don't get with your trash company to do trash pick up, you can bring it here for a donation and give back to the community," said volunteer Teenie Agner-Frantois.

She and her family were helping unload trees at the Cottonwood Creek Park drop-off site.

The trees must all of the decorations, tree stands, and spikes must be removed before you drop-off

Additional drop off sites include the Baptist Road Trailhead in Monument, the Rock Island Trailhead in Falcon south of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road, UCHealth Park, Rock Ledge Ranch, and Memorial Park.