Travelers prepare for record-breaking number of flyers out of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A record number of holiday travelers are expected this Thanksgiving. TSA is expecting to screen nearly 3 million people at U.S. airports.

The Colorado Springs airport is also expecting record-breaking numbers this holiday season: about 41% more flyers than last year. That's nearly 3,500 more flyers this Thanksgiving and about 9,000 more during Christmas.

Airport staff recommend people get there at least an hour and a half early as there may be longer wait times through security.

"It's always interesting when someone doesn't get here in enough time for their flight and they expect for the entire line to accommodate your tardiness," said one flyer Brandon Cormier.

His family hasn't flown home since the pandemic. He said they made sure to get to the airport with plenty of time to spare.

"I was just a little bit concerned actually," said Cormier. "We did leave with a little bit extra of a buffer this particular trip just in case."

Before getting to the airport, staff say to double check your flight is on time, have your boarding pass ready and decide if you're checking a bag.

"It holds up the line if people are not prepared to travel and that's typically why you have delays within the security line," said an airport spokesperson Aidan Ryan.

"I think people walking slowly is my biggest pet peeve," said Cormier.

But it's important to remember, everyone wants to get home as much as you do.

"Anything we can do to add kindness, demonstrate patience as much as possible, I think that's one of the things I try to do," said Cormier.

The airport has long-term overflow parking available, which is half-price during the holidays.

