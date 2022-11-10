Transitional Assistance Program works to connect military veterans with government jobs

FORT CARSON — For many servicemembers, the decision to retire from the military can be tough and full of uncertainty. The Transition Assistance Program at Fort Carson hopes to ease this process for many veterans.

Today, government officials and police departments went on post to educate soldiers about the opportunities within local government positions.

"They just bring so much to the table for us," said the pro-tem mayor for Fountain Tamara Estes.

She commented about the skills of military members

already working for the city.

"They have leadership skills, they have project management skills, they have liaisons skills. A lot of the skills that they learn in their military careers are very translatable to what we do in local government," continued Estes.

Deputy to the Garrison Commander at Fort Carson Tom Joyce says that the Transition Assistance Program tries to take proactive steps to help their military.

"Our goal is to help them on the way out," said Joyce.

Joyce detailed that the International City and County Association approached Fort Carson after dealing with problems trying to fill local government positions.

"They came to us and said 'hey, we'd like to be part of that. We think soldiers have those attributes, and values that they also treasure in local government'. So, sure enough, we're here today, and hope we can find some good future employment for some of our soldiers," mentioned Joyce.

"I''m looking to retire soon, within the next year, and you never know," said Tony Collins, Command Sargeant Major at 4th Engineer Battalion.

He spoke with several city government officials

and police departments present at Fort Carson today. He has advice for anyone who's thinking of taking the leap of leaving the military.

"Don't worry about it, even if you have no clue what you want to do. You come here and these people are dedicated, they'll definitely help you out," said Collins.

The Pikes Peak Workforce is having

a veteran hiring event on November 17. To learn more about it, you can click here.

