Training area fire burning 2,000 acres at Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — A wildland fire estimated at roughly 2,000 acres is burning in a training area located in the southeastern part of Fort Carson. Officials with the Mountain Post say no people or structures are threatened. Fire crews with Fort Carson Emergency Services are on the scene.

Smoke will be visible from Colorado Highway 115. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

