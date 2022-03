COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday afternoon, police had to shut down some roads after a woman died on the train tracks.

This led to the closure of Sierra Madre St at Mill St and Las Vegas at Royer St in both directions.

Police say they do not know whether or not it was a suicide.

