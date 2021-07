EL PASO COUNTY — A collision between a train and a vehicle happened Thursday evening in Security-Widefield.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the wreck occurred at Highway 85 and Fontaine Blvd. The vehicle tried to beat the train at the crossing and was hit.

State Patrol said the drive was conscious and breathing but the extent of injuries, if any, is unclear at this time.

The railroad crossing is closed at this time. A tow truck is coming to remove the vehicle.