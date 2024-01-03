Train derails along Highway 120 south of Penrose Wednesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with News5 that a train derailed Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the train derailed along the train tracks just south of Highway 120 near L Street in an area south of the town of Penrose.

The sheriff's office said the derailment did involve "some infrastructure" but the details of what was damaged are not known at this time. No road closures have been announced so far and it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

According to the sheriff's office Union Pacific is handling the investigation and cleanup of the area. We have reached out to Union Pacific for updates on this situation but are awaiting a response.

Details about the situation are limited at this time and we have a crew on the way to the scene.

