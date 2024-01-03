Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Train derails along Highway 120 south of Penrose Wednesday

Train Derailment
Cassime Joseph
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with News5 that a train derailed Wednesday.
Train Derailment
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 16:40:33-05

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with News5 that a train derailed Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the train derailed along the train tracks just south of Highway 120 near L Street in an area south of the town of Penrose.

The sheriff's office said the derailment did involve "some infrastructure" but the details of what was damaged are not known at this time. No road closures have been announced so far and it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

According to the sheriff's office Union Pacific is handling the investigation and cleanup of the area. We have reached out to Union Pacific for updates on this situation but are awaiting a response.

Details about the situation are limited at this time and we have a crew on the way to the scene.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App