Train derailed in Weld County Monday night after crashing into a truck on the tracks

A train derailed in Weld County Monday night after crashing into a truck on the tracks, Amtrak confirmed to Denver7.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 09:09:53-05

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A train derailed in Weld County Monday night after crashing into a truck on the tracks, Amtrak confirmed to Denver7.

The wreck happened east of Keensburg around 10 p.m. Monday.

69 passengers were aboard the train, but no one was hurt, according to Amtrak.

We are still working to learn if any of the train's operators or anyone in the truck were hurt.

The train derailment has interrupted service on the California-Zepher Line, Amtrak said.

Other trains on that line have had to stop in Denver and in Lincoln, Nebraska.

This has no impact for Tuesday morning commuters in the Denver metro area, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

