WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A train derailed in Weld County Monday night after crashing into a truck on the tracks, Amtrak confirmed to Denver7.

The wreck happened east of Keensburg around 10 p.m. Monday.

69 passengers were aboard the train, but no one was hurt, according to Amtrak.

We are still working to learn if any of the train's operators or anyone in the truck were hurt.

This is our first look at the Amtrak train derailment in Keenesburg from overnight. Details on what happened here: https://t.co/0cjSmf6RIH pic.twitter.com/uLdNZXFI3d — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 30, 2024

The train derailment has interrupted service on the California-Zepher Line, Amtrak said.

Other trains on that line have had to stop in Denver and in Lincoln, Nebraska.

This has no impact for Tuesday morning commuters in the Denver metro area, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.