LOVELAND, Colo. — A train derailed in Loveland Wednesday morning, spilling hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel, according to a Facebook post from the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

"A locomotive derailed off a switch. However, it did not tip over but it did puncture a fuel tank and hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled out," the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.

But the agency did say the fuel was contained and did not get into any water.

The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the Great Western Railway line west of Madison Ave. and north of E 8th St.

Great Western Railway is working with a HAZMAT team to clean up the fuel and get the train back on the tracks.

The Berthoud Fire Protection District, Thompson Valley EMS, Loveland Police Department, Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Larimer County Health all responded to the derailment.

This is the second train derailment in northern Colorado in the last week and a half.

An Amtrak train derailed in Weld County last Monday night after crashing into a truck on the tracks, the company confirmed to Denver7.