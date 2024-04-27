Trails near the Waterworks project reopen to the public

PUEBLO — Trails along the Arkansas River near the Waterworks Park project are now open to the public. Foot and cycling traffic only are allowed on these trails.

The new pedestrian bridge that connects the north trail to the south trail is also open.

Visitors are urged to use the trails with extreme caution because construction is continuing on the project below City Park and to the east of Pueblo Boulevard.

