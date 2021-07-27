Trails and Open Space Coalition in need of volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Trails and Open Space Coalition is sending out the call for volunteers.

The recent surge in outdoor recreation has increased the amount of trash in open spaces and trails.

Several groups have had a difficult time getting people to come out and help with trail clean-ups, especially one weekend mornings.

"If you can do this without thinking: 'I'm mad because I'm picking up someone else's trash but I'm taking my mountains back.' Once you get to that point, it's fun,' Shawn Nielsen said.

"Focus on the Forest" has a clean-up scheduled for August 7 at the Rainbow Falls riding area, north of Woodland Park. The "Friends of Stratton Open Space" has an evening work session coming up this Wednesday..