Trailability Program aims to help those with mobility issues enjoy nature

EL PASO COUNTY — For those with mobility issues, getting out and enjoying nature can be challenging. That's where El Paso County Park's Trailability Program comes in.

From May 1 until the end of October, people can go online and reserve four wheel carts called 'Terrain Hoppers,' which allow people to enjoy guided nature experiences.

El Paso County will start letting people reserve hiking tours on April 1. It's free to reserve both the Terrain Hoppers and the hiking tour.

Employees News5 spoke to at Fountain Creek Nature Center say the Trailability Program helps all disabled persons stay in touch with nature.

"It's very empowering for them to be able to have that experience again," said Victoria Dinkel with the Fountain Creek Nature Center. "A lot of them used to spend a lot of time outside hiking with family and friends, and then for whatever reason, they're unable to do so anymore, so, this gives them that chance to reconnect to nature."

El Paso County has Terrain Hoppers at the Fountain Creek Nature Center and the Bear Creek Nature Center. Cheyenne Mountain State Park also has its own Terrain Hoppers for people to use.

___





U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.