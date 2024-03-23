Trail closure impacting Garden of the Gods through May, Ute Trail closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services are working on fixing a ravine near Ute Trail in the Garden of the Gods Park, over cause of concern that it can affect visitors safety.

Construction began on Thursday and is expected to run through May.

Visitor access to Ute Trail and by proxy Slabs/Kindergarten Rock on the south end of Gray Rock, alongside other routes that require descent in the area are going to be closed until the project is finished.

Detours of the area will be put into place to ensure visitor safety during the construction period. All trail users are asked to follow the detour signage and find alternative climbing routes at this time.

Juniper Way Loop will also have temporary closings during the duration of the project and flaggers will be present during the closures.

If you plan to cycle in the area, it is recommended that you use extreme caution when merging onto the roadway. Vehicles in the area will also be notified to practice precautions when in the area.

There are going to be no changes to the park's hours, and it is asked that all visitors in the area obey the signage.

To help navigate the park and its closures you can view this map.

City of Colorado Springs

____

