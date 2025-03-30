Traffic will be impacted starting Friday due to temporary closures on South Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has announced the next stretch of construction on the ongoing South Academy Boulevard Widening Project.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, there will be a temporary closure of southbound S Academy Blvd at US Hwy 85/87.

Construction will continue until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 5. The detour map can be found below:

Colorado Department of Transportation Detour map for closure of southbound South Academy Boulevard

The detour will have drivers on southbound S Academy Blvd:



exit onto Bradley Road,

travel east to Main Street,

travel south to US 85/87,

travel north to re-enter S Academy Blvd.

Additional traffic impacts according to CDOT:

Bradley Road under S Academy Blvd will be shifted to the south to allow construction crews to work on slope paving for the bridge.

Eastbound and westbound S Academy Blvd between I-25 and Fountain Creek will be shifted east until late spring.

There will be an ongoing full closure of the existing northbound and southbound S Academy Blvd on-ramps from US 85/87. Drivers will continue to use the temporary on-ramps.

All construction is weather-dependent, and drivers should prepare for reduced speeds, reduced lanes, and potentially longer commutes.





