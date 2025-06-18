Traffic signal replacement in Lamar to begin next Monday along US Highway 50 and US 287

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — ___The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that a traffic signal replacement project is scheduled to begin in Lamar on Monday, June 23.
Work will be happening on a "two-mile stretch of highway" from Maple Street to Savage Avenue along US 50 and US 287.
The beginning of the project will test the area and inspect the existing conduits, and in September, crews will begin replacing traffic signals.
Replacement is projected to be completed by the end of December 2025. CDOT has provided a map of the signals being replaced.
Drivers in the area can expect single lane closures, longer commute times, and street changes throughout the duration of the project.
