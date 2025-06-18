Traffic signal replacement in Lamar to begin next Monday along US Highway 50 and US 287

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — ___The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that a traffic signal replacement project is scheduled to begin in Lamar on Monday, June 23.

Work will be happening on a "two-mile stretch of highway" from Maple Street to Savage Avenue along US 50 and US 287.

The beginning of the project will test the area and inspect the existing conduits, and in September, crews will begin replacing traffic signals.

Replacement is projected to be completed by the end of December 2025. CDOT has provided a map of the signals being replaced.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Drivers in the area can expect single lane closures, longer commute times, and street changes throughout the duration of the project.

___

Karman Line Annexation fails by large margin in Special Election early results So what comes next after the results of tonight's Special Municipal Election? Karman Line Annexation fails by large margin in Special Election early results

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.