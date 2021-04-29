Watch
Traffic picking up at the Colorado Springs Airport

Numbers are picking up at the Colorado Springs Airport.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 19:59:55-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Traffic is beginning to pick up at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The airport said they saw a 67 percent increase in March traffic compared to 2020. It's also only down about four percent from 2019 when travel was operating at normal levels.

Airport officials said this indicates a resurgence in air travel and they expect it to pick up even more over the summer.

"We definitely anticipate a steady resurgence in return to air travel, especially as individuals are getting their vaccinations and have a higher comfort level when it comes to air travelling,"Dana Schiel, Communications Specialist said.

The airport said their number one priority is still the safety of passengers and employees.

Masks are still required throughout the airport and on all airlines that operate at the airport.

