Traffic on I25 snarled after bear struck in northbound lanes before Woodmen Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs was at a standstill during the noon hour as a bear was struck in the northbound lanes of traffic.

Colorado Springs Police blocked off the far right lane of traffic to keep the injured bear out of traffic until Colorado Parks and Wildlife could arrive.

According to radio traffic, the bear had a yellow tag on its ear, indicating prior interactions with CPW.

Police were able to get the bear out of the roadway so traffic could begin moving freely.

In the fall months, bears prepare to go into hibernation and most are searching for an easy source of calories.

Hyperphagia is an increased hunger and appetite as they fatten up for winter hibernation. This means that encounters between bears and humans could increase.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that since April, there have been over 4,000 reports of bear incidents in the state. 500 of those have been in the News 5 viewing area.

So remember, close your garage doors, secure your trash and check dumpsters before you open them.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.