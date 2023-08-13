Traffic impacts from the Highway 105A construction, this upcoming week

Starting Wednesday, Aug 9 through late August/early September: Knollwood Drive will be reduced to one southbound and one northbound lane between Highway 105 to Village Ridge Point. Temporary access from Highway 105 to Village Ridge Point is currently being constructed east of Integrity Bank.

It is important that motorists take note that:



southbound left turns onto eastbound Village Ridge Point will not be allowed

be allowed westbound left turns out of Village Ridge Point onto southbound Knollwood will not be allowed

Those wanting access to Monument Academy and the businesses along Village Ridge Point will have to travel northbound Knollwood and make a right turn onto Village Ridge Point.

It is also important that motorists take note that:



right-out turns from Village Ridge Point to northbound Knollwood will be allowed

be allowed they'll need to use Lake Woodmoor Drive or Woodmoor Drive to Highway 105 in order to get to northbound Knollwood

Night work being performed during the week of Monday, Aug 14: Highway 105 will remain open with some lane restrictions. Traffic will return to normal by 7 a.m. each morning.

For the safety of those driving as well as those on the construction crews, the El Paso County Communications Department have put together the following safety tips:



Slow down and pay attention to signs and traffic control

Watch for workers and other vehicles in the construction zone

Obey posted speed limit signs

Be considerate to drivers trying to merge in

Work on the north side lanes of the highway will take place for about a year.

Afterward, traffic will be shifted to the north side lanes to allow work to be completed on the south side lanes.

The entire Highway 105A construction project is expected to continue into 2025.

Once completed, the Highway 105A Construction Project will extend the 4-lane section of Highway 105 (the portion east of Jackson Creek Parkway to Lake Woodmoor Drive) to provide greater traffic mobility.

Highway 105 would become two lanes in each direction with left and right turn lanes.

The project would also include:



multi-use shoulders with pedestrian improvements,

sidewalk connectivity,

replacement of the traffic signal at Knollwood Drive,

a new underground drainage system,

a water quality pond and

a new roundabout at the Knollwood Village Ridge Point intersection

For more information on this project, visit the Highway 105A Construction Project website or call 719-423-8100

To sign up for project updates, email Hwy105Aconstruction@gmail.com

