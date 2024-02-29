Traffic impacts for Saturday's Carnivale Parade in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers in Manitou Springs will need to plan on using alternate routes this Saturday because of the Carnivale Parade.

Between noon and 2 p.m. Manitou Avenue will be closed to traffic so that the parade can occur safely. The city says westbound traffic will detour onto Old Mans Trail, then will take El Paso Boulevard to Lover's Lane. Eastbound traffic will detour onto Osage Avenue.

The City of Manitou Springs says people wishing to visit downtown for the parade should park at either Manitou Springs High School near Crystal Valley Cemetery or at the Hiawatha Gardens lot.

Parking at the high school will cost $10, which will go toward Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Athletic Training.

Any large vehicles will be detoured back to Highway 24.

____

