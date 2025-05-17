Watch Now
Traffic impacts begin on Monday for commuters on Tejon St north of Pikes Peak Ave

Michael Randol
Beautiful summer evening views of Weidner Field and downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Commuters on Tejon Street should expect some traffic starting Monday, May 19.

There will be a lane shift on Tejon Street, north of Pikes Peak Avenue, from Monday through Friday next week.

Changes are for the Tejon Street Revitalization Project, which aims to expand dining areas and sidewalks while also increasing public safety and accessibility.

A detour map can be found below:

Tejon RevPro Lane Closed

The southbound lane of Tejon will shift into the center lane for roughly 200 feet so construction crews can move a fire hydrant.

There will be heavy equipment and street excavation, but businesses aren't expected to experience any water outages.

Once the crews are done, traffic will return to normal.



