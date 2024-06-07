Traffic Impact of Pikes Peak Apex Race This Weekend In Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Organizers say we can expect all paved roads and park trails in Palmer Park to be closed until tonight. They say people not involved in the race are strongly encouraged to avoid the area.

Now you have other options if you're looking to get outside today. Pikes Peak Apex recommends checking out Ute Valley Park, Pulpit Rock, or Red Rock Canyon Open Space instead.

This event is a fundraiser for the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance Stewardship Fund. They say their mission is to bring attention and action to the Pikes Peak region's trail system.

The community is invited to the after-party on Sunday at 10:30 am. That's at the pavilion at the Penrose house. The after-party is free to attend, but you need tobuy a meal and drink ticketahead of time online.

