Traffic diverted off southbound I-25 at N Academy due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — All southbound traffic into Colorado Springs on I-25 is being diverted at the N Academy exit due to a crash in the roadway.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and officers have the interstate blocked. There was a call for a vehicle fire just before Woodmen Rd on the southbound lanes.

As of 5:30 a.m., the fire appears to be out as crews continue to hose down the vehicle.

News5 is working to learn more about the incident.

