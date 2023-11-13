Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Traffic diverted off southbound I-25 at N Academy due to crash

All southbound traffic into Colorado Springs on I-25 is being diverted at the N Academy exit due to a crash in the roadway.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 08:07:57-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — All southbound traffic into Colorado Springs on I-25 is being diverted at the N Academy exit due to a crash in the roadway.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and officers have the interstate blocked. There was a call for a vehicle fire just before Woodmen Rd on the southbound lanes.

As of 5:30 a.m., the fire appears to be out as crews continue to hose down the vehicle.

News5 is working to learn more about the incident.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes

Contests

We're drawing a winner every weekday!