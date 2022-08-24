Traffic delays expected as on and off ramps of southbound I-25 at Mesa Ridge Pkwy will be closed

COLORADO SPRINGS — The southbound I-25 and Colorado 16 on and off ramps at Mesa Ridge Parkway will be closed for paving tonight.

Ramp closures are scheduled overnight from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. today through Friday, Aug. 26 and again Sunday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 1.

Fort Carson personnel should consider using alternate gates.

Some slight traffic delays are expected.

