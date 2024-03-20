Traffic delays along I-25 in Pueblo after vehicle strikes Highway 50 bypass

PUEBLO, COLO. — Expect delays Southbound along I-25 in Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, there is police activity in the area of Highway 50 bypass over I-25.

Police tell our newsroom a vehicle struck the overpass causing some concrete to fall onto the road. At this time there are no injuries to report.

The CDOT says the right southbound lane is closed at this time. It is unclear when it will open at this time.

At this time it is unclear if the structural integrity of the bypass has been compromised.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

